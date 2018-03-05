Frances McDormand Oscar thief has been arrested - get all the details The star won the Best Actress award for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Frances McDormand has reportedly been reunited with her Oscar award after it was temporarily stolen at the Govenor's ball on Sunday night following the glitzy ceremony. A man allegedly picked up her gong and attempted to run away with it but has since been arrested, according to reports. Just hours before the actress was celebrating her best actress victory for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. TMZ claim that the alleged thief was pictured with the award before he ran off with it, the image was then tweeted in a bid to track him down.

Frances McDormand won the Best Actress award at the Oscars

Security was reportedly alerted and they managed to track him down before turning him over to the police. A rep for the star told People: "Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together." It believed that Frances told the police to let the thief off the hook. The 60-year-old delivered an emotional speech when she accepted her prestigious award. She asked her fellow nominees Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Sally Hawkins to stand up with her.

"Meryl if you do it, everyone else will, come on," said Frances. She then added: "Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don't talk to us about it at the parties tonight - invite us into your office in a couple of days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best - and we'll tell you all about them." The actress closed her speech by calling for more diversity in filmmaking, saying: "I have two words to leave with you tonight: Inclusion rider."

