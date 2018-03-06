Iain Lee storms off The Wright Stuff after huge row over the state of his marriage I'm A Celebrity confirmed this week that his marriage to Helena was over

I'm A Celebrity star Iain Lee surprised viewers when he stormed out of his interview on The Wright Stuff on Tuesday morning. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old had confirmed on his talkRADIO show that his marriage to wife Helena was over. When asked about his pending divorce by host Matthew Wright, radio presenter Iain was outraged, telling him: "You're talking about my private life." However, Matthew continued to probe him, asking: "Can it be private if you talked about it on your radio show?"

Iain Lee stormed off The Wright Stuff following a row with host Matthew Wright

A rather unimpressed Iain hit back: "That's naive of me. I have been talking on the show for 20 years and no one cared. I naively thought all the interest had gone, so I say stuff on the radio show, but it's different because I know the audience. It's not a story, it's my life." Reiterating that he didn't want to discuss his private life, he added: "I'm so close to telling you to eff off and walking off this show right now", to which Matthew replied: "If that's what you want to do." Fellow guest Claire Sweeney tried to change the subject, however Iain remained quiet until the next break. Once the show returned, Iain chose not to return to his seat.

Following his explosive appearance, the TV star took to his Twitter page to explain his behaviour, tweeting: "My mental health is not entertainment. My personal life is not entertainment. I am fine. Better than I've been for a long time." He also added that his £280 appearance fee was going to be donated to the Samaritans. "I didn't earn that money and I certainly don't want it," he shared. "Let's see some good come of something so unpleasant." On Saturday, Iain - who has two young sons with wife Helena - revealed that he has moved out of their family home. "It's miserable and I feel weird after Australia," he told his listeners. "My head's all over the place. My marriage has ended. I'm getting divorced."

