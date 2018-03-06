Kate Garraway steps in last minute after Lorraine Kelly calls in sick for her show The TV presenter took the helm on Tuesday's episode of Lorraine

Kate Garraway saved the day when she stepped in for Lorraine Kelly after she was too sick to present her ITV morning show on Tuesday. The Good Morning Britain host, 50, surprised viewers when she took Lorraine's seat, explaining that the Scottish TV star was too poorly. She revealed: "Good Morning I'm Kate Garraway, standing in for Lorraine who's feeling a bit poorly. She's been struck down by the lurgy this morning so I'm here instead so get well soon Lorraine if you're watching."

Kate Garraway filled in for Lorraine Kelly on her chat show

Earlier on in a segment for GMB, Kate confessed that show bosses had called her in a panic when she was in bed asking her to fill in. "I was in bed about 20 minutes ago," she told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. "I have absolutely no idea what's in the show but shall we find out together?" After reading what was coming ahead for the show, Kate teased: "It looks quite good. I'm going to stay and do it!" On the show, Kate spoke to Radio 1 DJ Greg James about his Gregathlon challenge for Sport Relief and Hollywood star Alicia Vikander, who is in London to promote Tomb Raider.

STORY: Kate Garraway lights up the red carpet in £12.99 high street bargain

Loading the player...

Viewers were full of praise, with one saying: "Really liking @kategarraway on @ITVLorraine this morning. She's a keeper, no seriously, great job!" Another tweeted: "Oh sorry to hear Lorraine isn't too well, so lovely of Kate to step in and help her out by doing the show. #GetWellSoon Lorraine!" A third fan wrote: "Looking great this morning, watch out Lorraine!" Another said: "@kategarraway you’re so good on Lorraine, so natural."

MORE: Kate Garraway mocks Anna Wintour for wearing sunglasses to meet the Queen