Corrie's Hayley Tamaddon reveals Strictly dream and her ideal partner is Kevin Clifton Kevin Clifton announced his divorce from wife Karen this year

Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon has revealed she wants to be partnered up with Kevin Clifton - should she ever appear on Strictly Come Dancing. The 41-year-old, who is famous for playing Andrea Beckett in the ITV soap, confessed that she wants to appear on the dancing show before she "gets too old". She told The Express: "I would love to, before I get any older, go on Strictly. I would love to be partnered with Kevin Clifton because he’s amazing."

Hayley Tamaddon wants to dance with Kevin Clifton on Strictly

Although Strictly producers are yet to ask, Hayley will no doubt be a hit with viewers having appeared on ITV's Dancing On Ice. "I haven't [been asked] actually and I think it might be because I did Dancing On Ice and maybe they think, she can dance, but I've never done Ballroom in my life," she shared. The actress's desire to dance with Kevin comes shortly after he announced his split from his wife, fellow Strictly professional dancer Karen Clifton.

Karen and Kevin Clifton recently announced their split

During an appearance on Monday's BBC Breakfast, the former couple insisted that they are "stronger than ever" as they prepare to embark on a 44-date tour. "We're still dancing together and professionally we’re stronger than ever," Kevin explained. "Dancing is the glue that keeps up together." The couple, both 35, tied the knot in 2015 after Kevin popped the question on Karen's 31st birthday, during a performance of Burn The Floor. Rumours of a split first surfaced at the end of last year, and were further fuelled when the couple didn't dance together in the Strictly final. Discussing their relationship post-split, Karen added: "We're still best friends, this guy, he's amazing, I can't believe sometimes that I'm dancing with him."

