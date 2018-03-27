Guess which stars are returning to This Morning! The ITV daytime show will see the return of two familiar faces next week!

This Morning fans can rejoice! Rylan Clark-Neal has confirmed that he will be returning to the ITV daytime show next week. The 29-year-old, who has been on hiatus from the show since December, will be joined by Emma Willis as they fill in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the Easter period. He told his Instagram followers: "The news is out! Excited to tell you I'll be hosting @thismorning all next week with the BBig sister @emmawillisofficial."

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis will be hosting This Morning next week

Fans have since rushed to share their excitement over his comeback, with one writing: "It will be good to see you back in the screens we have missed you." Another said: "Brilliant partnership so glad Rylan is back on This Morning." A third post read: "Great news!!! Love the both of you and look forward to watching you both with my mid-morning cuppa." A fourth fan remarked: "Hurray. It will be lovely to see you back on the TV."

Earlier this month, Rylan confirmed that he would be making a return soon during the launch of This Morning Live. The TV star confessed that he simply went away on a break to "sort some other stuff out" whilst praising ITV for being so good. "It’s been really, really nice having a bit of time sorting some other stuff out," he told HELLO!. "ITV have just been so good with me that I am in a position that I need some time off and they let me." Clearing up any rumours, Rylan added: "People are saying that I have been sacked, that I have left, that I have a terminal illness. But no, everything is fine. I am just having a break."

