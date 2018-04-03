Loading the player...

Emma Willis reveals exciting baby-related news! The TV star has three children with her Busted husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis has some very exciting news to share! The mother-of-three has revealed that she will present her own TV show, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. The presenter will don her scrubs and volunteer as a maternity care assistant for three months as part of her new documentary. She'll work gruelling 12-hour day and night shifts in a hospital in the UK, and will be responsible for everything from admitting pregnant women into wards, taking blood pressure and assisting in birthing suites.

"I've been so excited to announce this!!!! Experiencing what it's like to be a midwife is a dream come true!" Emma wrote on Twitter. She shared a promotional photo from the show, which will air on W channel, that featured her quote: "If I wasn't doing my current job, I would have loved to work in a hospital. Blood, guts and the workings of the body have always fascinated me."

Emma has three children with her husband Matt

She added: "I can't wait to fully immerse myself in a busy maternity ward, alongside the truly incredible midwives and nurses who work there day in, day out."

Emma, who has three children with her Busted husband Matt Willis, has previously spoken about her dream of working in a hospital. Speaking to the Daily Star in March, Emma said that delivering a baby was on her bucket list. "I want to deliver a baby, or at least see a delivery," she said. "I think it would be incredible to witness. I missed mine because I was at the other end. I need my little sister to have a baby, really. I could be her birthing partner."

The doting mum has said she would love to work in a hospital

The Big Brother presenter is the proud mum to son Ace, six, and daughters Isabelle, eight, and Trixie, one. But Emma recently revealed she wouldn’t be having any more children. "That's it! 100 per cent. I will be keeping Matt away from me now. I don't need any more work!" she told The Sun.

