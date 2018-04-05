Loading the player...

First look at Saturday Night Takeaway finale starring Dec, Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern Dec's best friend and co-star Ant McPartlin is seeking treatment in rehab

The first photos of the Saturday Night Takeaway finale in Orlando, Florida have been released, starring Declan Donnelly, Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern. Dec's best friend Ant McPartlin was notably absent as he continues to seek treatment in rehab, but the presenters have tried to keep their spirits high judging by the new pictures taken during rehearsals. In one photo, Dec and his co-hosts Scarlett and Stephen posed in front of the iconic Universal Studios sign. Another showed the trio running through the resort, cheered on by some of the 200 deserving Place on a Plane winners.

The finale will take place on Saturday 7 April at 7pm on ITV. Dec will front the show, while Denise Richards will act as Guest Announcer. The Rembrandts will perform in the Singalong Live segment, Craig David will DJ, while Jason Derulo will wrap up the episode in the End of the Show Show.

Scarlett, Dec and Stephen are rehearsing ahead of the finale

This will be the second time that Dec presents Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway without his best friend. Last week, the father-to-be received praise as he hosted the prime-time show alone. "Thank you very much indeed, thank you for that very, very warm welcome. I really appreciate it," he told the audience as they gave him a standing ovation. "Have a seat, have a seat," he added, before coyly addressing Ant's absence. "We have got a jam-packed show, this week we have lots to cram in and twice the amount of work to do," he said.

MORE: Scarlett and boyfriend Lee have fun at Orlando ahead of finale

The trio are in Orlando, Florida with 200 Place on a Plane winners

Ant was arrested in mid-March after he was involved in a three-vehicle road collision in Richmond. The TV star failed a breathalyser test and was taken to a local police station; he was charged with drink-driving three days later. Following his arrest, Ant made the decision to return to rehab and take a step back from work commitments. Saturday Night Takeaway was cancelled the week after the accident, but the show returned for Easter weekend.

MORE: All the times Ant and Dec have appeared on TV separately