Saturday Night Takeaway: Ant McPartlin's replacement revealed? A firm favourite has emerged…

Saturday Night Takeaway fans have called on Scarlett Moffatt to replace Ant McPartlin for the final two episodes of the series, alongside Declan Donnelly. On Wednesday, Dec released a statement following the arrest of his best friend and co-presenter, and confirmed that the remaining shows would go ahead as planned. "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead," he wrote. "We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x." Viewers immediately took to Twitter to throw their support behind Scarlett, who already appears on the show alongside the TV double act.

Scarlett Moffat is the fan favourite to replace Ant McPartlin on Saturday Night Takeway

"@itvtakeaway Dec and Scarlett taking over the last episodes of current series will still be worth watching even without Ant. Let's all wish him a full recovery and hope to see him back on our TV screens soon," one wrote. Another tweeted: "Go for it Dec and Scarlett. The show must go on! All the best wishes to Ant." A third remarked: "Scarlett you've gotta make them keep Saturday Night Takeaway in the Geordie family, you'd be better than anyone to cover Ant."

Scarlett, 27, features regularly on Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant and Dec. She joined the family show in January 2017, revealing that she is a "huge fan" and has watched the programme "with my family for as long as I can remember".

Scarlett has a close friendship with both Ant and Dec

Fans have previously commented on Scarlett's close friendship with both newly-single Ant, who split from his wife Lisa in January, and Dec. A photo that she kept by her bedside showed herself with the TV presenters, leading one fan to comment on Instagram: "Busted... nobody keeps a photo of their co-workers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife." However, Scarlett was quick to defend herself, replying: "Well I do, Ant and Dec are my heroes x."

The former Gogglebox star has been keeping a low-profile on social media ever since Ant's arrest on Sunday. But she did take to Twitter earlier this week to hit out at the paparazzi who have been camped outside her house. Scarlett, 27, revealed that three photographers were parked outside her home, taking pictures of her through her windows. The TV star later deleted her original tweet, but replying to one fan who suggested she shut her blinds or curtains, she wrote: "I don't have blinds on my doors and why should I sit with all my curtains closed for the rest of my life!! Home is meant to be your safe place!"