I'm A Celebrity's Scarlett Moffatt credits 'father figure' Ant McPartlin for confidence boost I'm A Celebrity returns to ITV on Sunday

She has found fame thanks to her infectious personality, going from a Gogglebox regular to winning last year's I'm A Celebrity. And now Scarlett Moffatt has hailed embattled presenter Ant McPartlin for being the perfect "father figure" as she prepares to host spin-off show, Extra Camp. "If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent," she told Daily Star of Ant and Dec. "It's like my mum and dad are here." Ant, 41, recently left rehab following a two-month stint to overcome his addiction battle with alcohol and prescription pills following knee surgery.

Scarlett Moffatt has heaped praise on I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec

Earlier on in the week, 27-year-old Scarlett confessed that she was looking to find love and said she "doesn't mind" whether her future partner is famous or not. "I don't mind whether the next person I date is a celebrity or someone normal - as long as they're a nice person," she told Closer Magazine. "I'm not really fussy at all." Discussing her single status, the TV star added: "It feels weird but exciting." She will be reunited with former campmate and last year's runner-up, Joel Dommett, as well as former 'King of the Jungle' Joe Swash on this year's spin-off show, with the 17th series kicking off on Sunday.

On Monday, Ant revealed his delight at returning to the spotlight following his stint in rehab this summer. The 41-year-old told The Sun: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great. The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up." Ant's partner-in-crime added: "I'm looking forward to spending more time with him. It's brilliant to be back together, it's perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited."