ITV announces replacement for Saturday Night Takeaway It comes after Ant McPartlin returned to rehab following his drink-driving arrest

ITV has announced its changes to Saturday night's TV schedule following Ant McPartlin's decision to return to rehab following his drink-driving arrest. On Monday, a representative for the troubled TV star confirmed he was seeking professional treatment and as such, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway would not be going ahead this week. An ITV spokesperson added: "ITV has taken a joint decision with Ant and Dec's team not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend. We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series… which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment. We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will not air this week

The broadcaster has now confirmed that the hit variety show will be replaced by The Voice UK, which will move from its usual 8.30pm slot to 7pm. That will then be followed by a repeat of Keith Lemon's Through The Keyhole, which will begin at 9pm.

STORY: Declan Donnelly 'devastated' by Ant McPartlin's arrest and return to rehab

Ant's return to rehab comes less than 12 months after her sought professional help to overcome an addiction to prescription painkillers. ITV stood by Ant at the time, stating that he would be given "all the time in the world" to recover. Speaking about his decision to enter rehab back in June 2017, Ant said: "The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time."

Ant announced his split from wife Lisa Armstrong in January

It's certainly been a turbulent year for the TV star. In January, his rep confirmed his split from his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, saying in a statement: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

STORY: Lisa Armstrong takes to Twitter following Ant McPartlin's arrest