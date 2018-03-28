Scarlett Moffatt to have 'expanded' role on Saturday Night Takeaway with Declan Donnelly Ant McPartlin will still appear in this weekend's episode in a pre-recorded segment

Scarlett Moffatt is stepping up her presenting duties on Saturday Night Takeaway as Ant McPartlin continues to seek treatment in rehab. The former Gogglebox star will have an 'expanded' role on this weekend's episode – the first Declan Donnelly will helm without his co-star Ant.

According to RadioTimes.com, Scarlett will fill Ant's shoes and help Dec give away Orlando plane tickets to audience members. Stephen Mulhern, who normally presents the In For A Penny In For A Grand segment, will also help out. The End of the Show Show is also set to be more of an 'ensemble' performance, where Dec will be joined by other show regulars and special guest Paloma Faith, who will take to the stage.

Fans had previously called on Scarlett to replace Ant. The popular I'm A Celebrity winner already appears on the show, and after ITV confirmed that Ant would not appear on the final two episodes of the series, viewers threw their support behind Scarlett. "Go for it Dec and Scarlett. The show must go on! All the best wishes to Ant," one fan tweeted. Another posted: "Scarlett you've gotta make them keep Saturday Night Takeaway in the Geordie family, you'd be better than anyone to cover Ant."

Scarlett will no doubt have mixed emotions about the grand finale. She retweeted a video from Virgin Holidays, showing herself as an air stewardess on the plane preparing to go to Orlando. But the excitement of travelling to Florida will likely be overshadowed by her friend Ant's absence.

Ant was charged with drink-driving last week after he was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Richmond. Following his arrest, his best friend Dec confirmed that the show would indeed go on. Taking to Twitter, Dec wrote: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead."

He continued: "We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x."