Who will star on Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant? Line-up revealed Ant McPartlin has checked into rehab and is receiving treatment following his drink-driving charge

The line-up for next weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway has been revealed, in what will be the first show that Declan Donnelly presents without his co-host Ant McPartlin. Actor Stephen Merchant will join the show as the Star Guest Announcer, while Paloma Faith will take to the stage during the End Of The Show Show segment.

The Script will feature in Singalong Live! while Stephen Mulhern's In For A Penny In For A Grand segment will take the TV star to Warrington, where he will help members of the public win cash. More lucky people will also get to win a Place On The Plane to Orlando, Florida in the series finale.

Takeaway will resume on Easter weekend

Following Ant's drink-driving arrest and charge, ITV announced that Takeaway would not air this weekend. It will return for the last two episodes on Easter weekend, Saturday 31 March, and the following weekend, on Saturday 7 April. Dec, 42, recently clarified that the show-stopping finale in Florida will still go ahead as planned.

In a statement, the TV star confirmed: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead." He continued: "We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x."

This will be the first time Dec presents Takeaway solo

ITV confirmed that Dec will present the last two episodes solo, and that Ant will not return to host Britain's Got Talent this spring as he will still be in rehab. The question of whether he will be well enough to present I'm a Celebrity later this year still remains to be answered.

On Sunday, Ant was involved in a horrific three-vehicle road collision in Richmond. After failing a breathalyser test, he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken to a police station. Ant returned home, but the following day made the decision to re-enter rehab for treatment. On Wednesday, he was officially charged with drink-driving and will appear in court in April.