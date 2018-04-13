Coleen Rooney set to star in Strictly Come Dancing? The mum-of-four has been tipped to take to the dance floor

Coleen Rooney is said to be in talks to join the line-up for the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 32-year-old, who shares four sons with husband Wayne Rooney, is reportedly in the early stages of negotiations with BBC bosses about an appearance on the dance show. According to the Mirror, Coleen had been lined up to appear in last year's series, but had to pull out when she discovered she was pregnant with baby son Cass, who was born in February. Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu was reportedly brought in as her replacement.

A source told the publication: "Coleen deferred her place last year after falling pregnant but has the option of taking it up this year – and talks have already begun to make that happen. This would be one of Strictly's biggest signings ever. And it would be a ratings sensation. Producers know that they will need to pull out all the stops to land Coleen. But they have been told she is interested."

Coleen and Wayne, 32, announced the birth of their fourth son, Cass Mac Rooney, on 15 February. In the months prior to his arrival, Coleen found herself thrust into the spotlight when her husband was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving while in the car with another woman. They have since got their marriage back on track, and Coleen has shared a number of adorable photos of their boys on her Instagram account. As well as Cass, Coleen and Wayne are parents to Kai, eight, Klay, four and three-year-old Kit.

Strictly will return to BBC in September. Other names linked to the new series so far include ex-EastEnders actress Lorna Fitzgerald, who played Abi Branning in the soap, Rylan Clark-Neal, Piers Morgan and The Chase's Mark Labbett, aka The Beast.