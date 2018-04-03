Rylan Clark-Neal just dropped the biggest hint about Strictly Come Dancing Ryan is fronting This Morning with Emma Willis this week

Is Rylan Clark-Neal joining Strictly Come Dancing? The TV star has been the subject of several rumours, but this week he dropped a big hint, by saying "never say never". As he prepared to front This Morning with Emma Willis – in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's absence – Rylan admitted: "I'm a big fan of Strictly. Last year, I got the chance to go down there for the first time as previously I've always been on The X Factor. It was nice to go down and support Ruth (Langsford). Never say never."

Recent reports claimed that show bosses are desperate to sign Rylan for the 2018 dancing contest. A source told the Sun: "Rylan is charismatic and popular, and the bosses are sure he would be a huge hit on the show. He is definitely one of their targets for 2018."

Rylan and Emma chatted to Alan Carr about his wedding

The former X Factor contestant has previously said he'd love to do Strictly, but has never been able to because of his work commitments. "I'd love to do it but it's a very big time commitment," he said. "I can't as I'm at Big Brother, the timings would never happen. When Strictly starts, I'm at work still, so I see all the Strictly lot all the time. We have about a three-week crossover."

Meanwhile, Rylan has returned to This Morning after taking a break over Christmas. He has stepped into Holly and Phil's shoes, alongside Big Brother presenter Emma. On day one of their hosting duties, Rylan and Emma interviewed Alan Carr, who opened up about his recent wedding to long-term partner Paul Drayton.

The comedian praised Adele and thanked her officiating his wedding, which took place in the singer's back garden in LA. Alan, who has known Adele since she was 19, said: "Yeah, [it was] in January. We got married in Adele's back garden, in LA. I'm not giving you any postcodes! She's known me and Paul for ages. She said, 'I want to do your special day. I want to do everything.'"

He added: "She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She [Adele] sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life. She's the loveliest person going. What you see is what you get. Simon her lovely partner [too]. It was lovely. I just want to tell everyone. She won't say because she's so private. Flowers, three-course meal, she just planned it all. It was the best day of our life."