Carrie and David Grant couldn’t be more proud of their daughter Talia following the news that she has landed a dream role in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Talia, 16, who is autistic, will play the role of newcomer Brooke Hathaway, who also has the condition. Talia's soap debut will see her make TV history as the first autistic woman to land a role in a UK drama. Her character will arrive in Hollyoaks in June as a school student who will be fostered by the Osborne family. Talia was chosen out of 150 applicants who were all autistic, with Hollyoaks bosses working with The National Autistic Society and Access All Areas for the role.

Talia said of the news: "I am so excited to be joining Hollyoaks. I have met some of the cast and being on set was fun and everyone was super-nice and made me feel welcome For a long while there has been no representation on screen of autistic women, especially autistic women of colour, so I am really looking forward to developing the character of Brooke and representing something that perhaps people are unaware of." The character of Brooke is described by Executive Producer Bryan Kirkwood as a "strong, independent character who has a solid handle on what it means to be a teenage girl with autism and we have worked with Talia on developing her character".

Proud mum Carrie took to Twitter to tell her followers about her daughter's exciting news, admitting that Talia was "a bit nervous". She told Hollyoaks actress Annie Wallace – who had congratulated her on the role: "Thanks Annie, she's a bit nervous but she's a fine young actor!" Carrie has previously spoken out about her children – who all have learning disabilities - to HELLO!, admitting that when they are all together it can be "wonderful madness".

Carrie and David are also parents to Olivia, 23, an actress, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyspraxia, Imogen, 12, is autistic and has ADHD, and Nathan, whom David and Carrie adopted as a two-year-old, has attachment issues and ADHD. "When we’re together, it can be the most wonderful madness where we’re laughing and bouncing off each other. Or we’re having to deal with behavioural issues because one or more of the children are kicking off. Or one or more is in a really low place and you’re talking them round, giving them the will to live," she said.