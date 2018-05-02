Loading the player...

Newly single Karen and Kevin Clifton to return to Strictly this year The couple announced their split in March after nearly three years of marriage

Strictly Come Dancing's friendly exes Karen and Kevin Clifton have been invited back to this year's show, according to new reports. The professional dancers, who announced their split in March after nearly three years of marriage, have remained on good terms since the Strictly 'curse' struck, and won't let their relationship troubles affect their TV careers.

An insider told the Mirror: "They'll both be back. If they got back together during the months the show was on, it could be a reverse curse. We're all suckers for a bit of romance and these two are hugely popular members of the Strictly family. Fans don't want to see either of them leave. Just imagine if they rekindled their love on the show. How fabulous would that be?"

Karen and Kevin split in March

Karen, 36, and Kevin, 35, tied the knot in summer 2015. The couple were hit by rumours of a marriage breakdown last year and finally confirmed their split in March. However, Karen and Kevin remained adamant that they would continue working professionally together; the pair will kick off their UK dance tour in May later this month.

A couple of weeks after their split, Karen and Kevin spoke to HELLO! about how they are stronger than ever. "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue," said Karen. "Things don't have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base."

The couple married in summer 2015

"It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody," said Kevin. Seeing the positives, he added: "Being honest about everything has unlocked a real creativity. We are stronger than ever."