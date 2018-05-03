Loose Women announces exciting new panellist: find out who it is Girl power!

Exciting news, Loose Women fans! Mel B is joining the line-up as a guest panellist for three consecutive shows next week. The former Spice Girls star will no doubt prove a big hit with viewers as she gives her forthright view on everything from fashion and politics to weird and wonderful online trends. Speaking about her return to the ITV daytime show, Mel, 42, said: "So excited to be back on Loose Women! Love this show as it's full of feisty women like me talking about issues that women really care about, and having a laugh at the same time! Can't wait to come back to my Loose Women sisters!"

Mel B is joining Loose Women as a guest panellist

Loose Women's editor Sally Shelford added: "We can't wait to have Mel B on the panel. As a former Spice Girl she's the epitome of Girl Power – and that is exactly what we want on the show. She's feisty, she's fun, she's fearless and I'm absolutely delighted Mel B will be with us for three really exciting shows."

Loose Women has been on the air since 1999, and recent guest panellists have included Anna Richardson, Chizzy Akudolu and Sharon Osbourne. The show's current anchor presenters are Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and Christine Lampard. Just last month, Kaye opened up about a recent breast cancer scare in a new video posted on her Facebook page. Telling viewers she had been in a "state of panic" after convincing herself she had found a lump, Kaye said she was told by her doctor there was nothing to worry about. But she went on to say that being overly-cautious about her health had in fact been to her detriment.

Kaye Adams recently opened up about a cancer scare

"It's great there is increased health awareness and we're much more body conscious. Early detection is clearly really, really important, but, and maybe it's just because I'm a basket case, I fully prepared to admit that, but it just can tip into low grade anxiety, just constantly this low grade anxiety, " she shared. "And I said that to the doctor and he said well you're not the only one. He said: 'We do have people in here who are constantly checking, checking, checking, checking and if you check hard enough you are going to find something.'"