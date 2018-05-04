Holly Willoughby set to appear on Coronation Street The This Morning presenters will hop over to the cobbles very soon

There's no stopping Holly Willoughby! Not only is she a successful morning TV presenter, and has recently announced the launch of her lifestyle brand, Truly by Holly Willoughby, but it turns out she is now set to become a soap star. The mum-of-three and her This Morning co-presenter, Phillip Schofield, are set to appear on popular ITV soap, Coronation Street.

Corrie producer Kate Oates told the Radio Times that Holly and Phil will appear as part of Rosie Webster's (Helen Flanagan) upcoming exit storyline promising that the star's temporary farewell from the soap will "be great comedy".

"Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan's exit story," she said. "It will be great comedy and they're such good sports."

Helen Flanagan, who is expecting her second child with footballer boyfriend Scott Sinclair, hasn't given much away in terms of her character's circumstances, but she has insisted that it's going to be "hilarious".

"I'm going out in very much 'Rosie' style," said the 27-year-old who has been on the ITV soap for 18 years. "The storyline is hilarious, actually. It is really, really funny. I've really enjoyed that about my character, doing the comedy. I've really enjoyed doing that."

Helen reprised her role on Coronation Street in January 2017, five years after leaving the soap. In 2011, Helen shocked the soap world when she announced that she would be leaving to pursue other projects and interests. The actress started a family with her long-term partner Scott Sinclair, and welcomed their adorable daughter Matilda in 2015. Helen was no doubt thrilled to be making a comeback to Corrie. Her co-star Brooke helped secure her return, approaching show bosses on her behalf. Helen said she was "over the moon" to be asked back.

"I've wanted to come back for a while so I was delighted when they emailed me," Helen told The Sun at the time. "Becoming a mum does change you, it gives you more of a purpose. It's made me a lot happier. I have grown up a lot and I feel more mature now."