Strictly Come Dancing star Chloe Hewitt has thanked her fans for their well-wishes after it was announced that she was leaving the show alongside fellow professional dancer Brendan Cole. The BBC confirmed the news on Wednesday as they revealed the 18 professionals who will be taking to the dance floor in the show's biggest ever line-up. "All Good Things must come to an end," wrote Chloe. "I just want to say Thank you to everyone for their beautiful messages. It means the world to me and I will get back to you all, I promise."

She added: "This is only the beginning. So in Little Miss Sunshine style, Watch out world I’m coming for ya!!" [sic] The 22-year-old dancer - who is AJ Pritchard's professional partner - was never partnered up with a celebrity during her two-year stint, however, she took the lead roles in group numbers and often appeared on It Takes Two, as well as dancing with Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special. Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said in a statement: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."

Fans have since taken to social media to express their sadness over Chloe's surprise departure. "Gutted you're not in the show now - really hoped to see you paired with a celebrity. Loved seeing you on it takes two. Wish you all the best for future projects," one follower said, while another added: "Good luck in the next exciting adventure of your life Chloe. You will be amazing and I loved watching you in the pro dances and on the Christmas special." A third post read: "Absolutely gutted you won't be part of the show this year. I was hoping you'd finally get a partner! Will miss you in choreography corner too!"

Meanwhile, Strictly's shake-up will also see three brand-new professionals appear in the line-up. The three new additions are Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima, Professional South African Latin Champion Johannes Radebe and four-time winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk.