Calls for Hugh Grant to win BAFTA after A Very English Scandal finale Did you watch the BBC miniseries?

Following the series finale of A Very English Scandal, fans are calling for Hugh Grant and his co-star, Ben Whishaw, to receive awards for their impressive performances as the politician Jeremy Thorpe and Norman Scott in the critically acclaimed miniseries. The historical show follows the Thorpe affair, in which Norman accused the leader of the Liberal party of trying to have him assassinated.

Hugh played Jeremy Thorpe in the drama

Tweeting about the finale, which aired on Sunday night, one fan wrote: "And this is why I’m happy to pay my TV license. Thank you BBC & Russell T Davies for the superb A Very English Scandal. The best drama on TV for ages and surely award winning performances from Ben Whishaw & Hugh Grant," while another added: "A Very English Scandal was just superb - incredible performances by everyone, but particularly Hugh Grant. Such great writing too." A third person wrote: "Oh bring me Hugh Grant being amoral in a high production value Sunday night BBC1 drama every week."

Hugh opened up about getting the look for Jeremy in an interview with the BBC, explaining: "It's a work of genius by Daniel Phillips. I've got brown contact lenses, the very distinctive Jeremy Thorpe hair, a much more five o' clock shadow... He was gaunt and Daniel's brought out of hollow cheeks here." Speaking about his costumes, he added: "I've had these wonderful suits styled, this very distinctive Jeremy Thorpe style. He loved a double breasted waistcoat, he had a ridiculous watch chain. There's a temptation to do an imitation especially when you have archive footage... You kind of need to reinvent him in your own way. It's a bloody good character, a fascinating character. A man of charm, wit and political talent but at the same time with a very dark side."

