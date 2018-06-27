Our Girl divides viewers over shock twist Our Girl viewers were divided over Captain James' confession

Tuesday night's episode of Our Girl shocked viewers as Captain James, who is married to season one star Molly (played by Lacey Turner), admitted that they were having marriage troubles while hurt during a mission in Belize. Mistaking Georgie (Michelle Keegan) for his wife, the Captain tells the army medic: "She wants me to leave her. Everything I thought I had all the things I thought were certain Molly, everything was simple. Now it's all falling apart." He added: "I can't do the job anymore Molly says I can't survive without it. She knows I've been hiding behind the uniform for too long. I can't function when I'm at home."



The twist led viewers to discuss their reaction to the revelations on Twitter, with one writing: "Why are they creating problems for Captain James and Molly when Molly isn't even on screen? There's no need for more relationship drama #OurGirl," while another agreed, writing: "They've built a successful show off of the way the audience engaged with Captain James and Molly, and I'm trusting that @TonyGrounds is not about to ruin their relationship. I'm hoping we're just misunderstanding what CJ meant because that would ruin it for me." However, others praised the show's direction, with one writing: "Oh #CJ our hearts are breaking for you. Sure she doesn't mean it," while another added: "Fave ep of #OurGirl to date! Loved how vulnerably Georgie & Charles discuss Elvis. Heartbreaking to see his fiancee & best friend left behind. But calling each other 'Charlie' & 'Georgie' & all the face-cupping & forearm gripping...I'm in it for the long haul with these two."

Speaking about the plotline, Ben Aldrige, who plays Captain James, told Radio Times: "We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."

