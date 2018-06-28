Everything you need to know about the new must-watch ITV dramas Which drama will you be tuning into?

The trailer for ITV's upcoming line-up of new dramas is here and if you're anything like us, you'll be on the lookout for the next show that'll leave you wanting more. Since ITV is behind some of our favourite dramas including Victoria, Broadchurch and Liar, we have high hopes for these new shows, including Strangers, Unforgotten, Dark Heart, Butterfly and Vanity Fair. Find out everything you need to know about the shows, from brooding police dramas to adaptations of classic novels, find out who is starring and watch the promotional trailer here!

Vanity Fair

A new retelling on the classic novel by William Makepeace Thackeray sees Bates Motel star Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharpe in the satirical drama. She will be joined by an all-star cast including Tom Bateman as Captain Rawdon Crawley and Claudia Jessie as Amelia. We also can't wait to see the Doctor Foster star, Suranne Jones, as Miss Pinkerton.

Unforgotten

DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan, played by Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, will work together to discover the truth behind historic murders in this six-part series that will look at the human stories behind crime. We think this might be for anyone who needs to fill the time while eagerly anticipating Line of Duty's season five!

Unforgotten looks at historic crimes

Dark Heart

Will Wagstaffe, a police officer, is haunted by the unresolved murder of his parents, affecting both his work and his relationship with his on-off girlfriend, Sylvie. His closest friend is his sister, Juliette, as he dedicates his life to be an exceptional and meticulous police officer, who pushes the boundaries.

Dark Heart will be released later this year

Strangers

John Simm stars as Professor Jonah Mulray, whose fear of flying has kept him from travelling with his wife, Megan, who has spent the last six months working in Hong Kong. However, Jonah is forced to travel there after a phone call from Hong Kong changes his life. The thriller miniseries has just eight episodes, and is guaranteed to get viewers hooked!

John Simm plays Jonah in Strangers

Butterfly

Anna Friel stars as Vicky, whose 11-year-old son Max begins to present signs of gender variance when hitting puberty, having identified as a girl from a young age. To support Max, Vicky's ex-husband Stephen moves home, and the couple's vast differences in opinion results in "the greatest challenge and test of love and understanding imaginable".

Anna Friel stars in Butterfly