Phillip Schofield is going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding - all the details

More details surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials have been revealed. ITV has confirmed that Phillip Schofield will be one of the presenters leading their coverage of the royal wedding, which will take place on 19 May at Windsor Castle. The This Morning host will be joined by ITV News at Ten’s Julie Etchingham for the occasion, which will be anchored live from a specially constructed studio on The Long Walk in Windsor. They will be joined by a range of guests, including those who know Prince Harry and Meghan personally, as well as friends of the royal family.

Phillip Schofield has confirmed he will be at the royal wedding next month

Speaking about the appointment, Phillip said in a statement: "So happy to be back with Julie, my Royal Wedding partner (we don't get to work together very often!) and the brilliant team at ITV News. Put your hat on, we're going to have a party!" Julie added: "I'm delighted to be working on the Royal Wedding - and teaming up again with Philip, just as we did in 2011 and for the Diamond Jubilee. It'll be a day of big celebrations not only in Windsor but around the country - and it'll be huge fun capturing the spirit of a great British occasion."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on 19 May

The two broadcasters will be supported by Mary Nightingale, who will be positioned at Windsor Castle spotting and interviewing guests as they arrive, accompanied by a line-up of fashion experts and royal commentators. Rageh Omaar will exclusively join Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry, for traditional wedding day celebrations in Lesotho. ITV News’s Royal Editor Chris Ship will provide his expertise throughout the day, while Nina Hossain, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Charlene White will be based at key positions in Windsor and with crowds celebrating along the procession route.

Harry and Meghan - The Royal Wedding will be on air from 9.25am until 3pm on ITV1

