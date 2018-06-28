What will Harry Kane do if fiancée Katie Goodland goes into labour during World Cup? Fabian Delph has already confirmed he would fly home if his wife goes into labour during the World Cup

Harry Kane is at the top of his game in both his personal and professional life at the moment! Not only has he scored five goals in the World Cup so far, against Panama and Tunisia, but the England captain is also engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend, Katie Goodland, who is expecting the couple's second child. But what will happen if Katie g oes into labour during the tournament? Katie was unable to attend the matches in Russia while preparing for the baby's arrival, and recently celebrated her garden party baby shower, hinting that the birth is imminent.

Harry and Katie are expecting their second child

Although Harry has yet to speak about what he will do should his fiancée go into labour while England is still in the World Cup, he could very well follow the footsteps of his teammate Fabian Delph, who has confirmed that he will fly home should his wife, Natalie, give birth to their third child during the football tournament. He said: "I am waiting for a text from her to say come back home but so far she’s been fine. [England manager Gareth Southgate] understands how important family is because we speak about it a lot. He was with England, and got back for the birth of one of his ­children, and made it by 10 minutes so hopefully I can do the same."

Harry Kane's pregnant fiancée Katie Goodland celebrates lavish baby shower: see photos

Loading the player...

He continued: "I have spoken to the FA and asked them to get a private jet with lots of champagne. We have looked at this and put a plan in place to get me back as fast as possible. I would have to get back to England and get back again, but that is part of life." Katie celebrated her baby shower with an elaborate teepee party, where the guests watched England's match against Panama. She also had an elaborate cake adorned with 'Baby Kane', while the couple's daughter, 18-month-old Ivy, wore an England shirt with 'Daddy' on the back.

READ: Tottenham striker Harry Kane is engaged!