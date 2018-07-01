Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis breaks silence on romance with on-screen wife Claire Skinner The couple played Pete and Sue Brockman in the popular BBC One comedy

Outnumbered fans were thrilled on Saturday after hearing that Pete and Sue Brockman had become an item in real life, and now actor Hugh Dennis, 56, has confirmed his relationship with his former co-star Claire Skinner. Speaking out about their romance for the first time, Hugh told The Mail on Sunday: "I am very, very happy, we are so very happy. It's nice and yes, it's so lovely." The publication also reports that the couple are living together in Hugh's penthouse, which he bought after splitting up from his second wife, Kate Abbot-Anderson, in 2015, following 19 years of marriage. Claire, 53, meanwhile, separated from her TV director husband Charles Palmer over two years ago.

Outnumbered's Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are "very happy" together

Both Claire and Hugh have two children from their previous relationships. Claire is mum to sons William 19, and Henry, 16, while Hugh and ex-wife Kate share son Freddie, 21, and Meg, 19 – who has spoken out about her father's new girlfriend. Talking to the Daily Mail, she said: "I am aware of what has happened. My mother does not want to talk about it. Neither do I."

Hugh is a regular on Mock The Week, and also appears in sitcom Not Going Out. In Outnumbered, he, Claire and their on-screen children Ramona Marquez, Tyger Drew-Honey and Daniel Roche captured the nation's hearts with their funny family dilemmas. The three child actors, now grown-up, shocked the British public when they reunited for a photograph in 2016, since they are now virtually unrecognisable from their early days in the BBC series.

The couple are much-loved for their roles as Pete and Sue Brockman in Outnumbered

Back in December 2016, meanwhile, the trio reunited on This Morning to promote a Christmas special of the hit BBC sitcom. Their "grown up" appearance gave viewers quite the shock, who took to social media to share their surprise. "#OutnumberedChristmasSpecial They all look so grown up! With such deep voices! @thismorning," one fan tweeted, while another noted: "Oh my!! Seeing the #Outnumbered kids grown makes me feel old but it is 9 years since it first started and nobody stays young forever."