Royal events that could happen in The Crown season three Seasons three and four of The Crown will look at 1964 to 1976

We can't wait for The Crown season three to land on Netflix, even more so thanks to how dramatic that period of time was to the royal family. While seasons one and two saw the Queen ascend the throne, and looked at her struggles with balancing her family and duty, seasons three and four are also guaranteed to be packed full of action as they look at the years of 1964 to 1976. Here are some key events that could well be portrayed in the new season of the hit royal drama…

Politics of the time

The 1960s was not without its fun for not just the royal family, but the UK as a whole, which will surely be portrayed in the show. Not only is the country gripped by Beatlemania, 1966 also marked England winning the World Cup. 1973 was also an important year politically for the UK as it joined the European Union, a decision that would be as topical now as it was then, particularly in regards to Brexit. Of course, this era will also look at the Miners' strike and power crisis, in which a state of emergency was declared. The Queen will also see the decline of President Nixon, who sensationally resigned over Watergate in 1974. The show may additionally cover the decolonisation of Africa and the Caribbean.

What do you think the show will look at?

Prime Ministers

Since The Crown has always looked at the Queen's relationship with political leaders, the series will also examine her friendship with Harold Wilson, and could well look at her relationship with Margaret Thatcher, who became the Conservative Party leader in 1975. Since Winston Churchill passed away in 1965, and the Prime Minister was a major part of season one of the show, it is likely that the show will look at his death, and the effect it has on Her Majesty.

READ: Everything you need to know about Princess Margaret's first love, Peter Townsend

The show examine the Queen's relationship with Harold Wilson

Family matters

The show has already confirmed that it will look at the lives of Prince Charles and Princess Anne as young adults. The time period covers the Princess meeting her first husband, Mark Phillips, and tying the knot in 1973. The show could also look at the royal's reaction when Anne's husband declined the offer of an earldom, meaning that the Queen's grandchildren were born without titles. During this time, Princess Anne also managed to escape a dramatic kidnapping attempt, in which four men for shot trying to protect her when her car was forced to a stop on the Mall on the way home to Buckingham Palace. The event took place while the Queen was visiting Indonesia, and Anne later spoke about the incident on Parkinson. However, the incident prompted higher security for the royal family from thereon.

GALLERY: The Crown - everything you need to know about season 3

The show will look at Princess Anne

Producer Suzanne Mackie confirmed at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival that Prince Charles' second wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, will make her debut in the new season, as will Diana, Princess of Wales. She said: "You start meeting Camilla Parker Bowles in season three. We have to be honest, season three and four are being mapped out and the closer the history comes - I now can say, 'God, I know exactly what I was feeling when that happened, I remember that and I remember this.' That's so exciting!" The show could become seriously meta as the royal family actually filmed a behind-the-scenes documentary of their lives in the 1960s in order to show the monarchy in a more modern light, meaning that the Queen let cameras in behind-the-scenes of her family life.