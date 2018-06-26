The Crown - everything you need to know about season 3 Find out all of the information you need for The Crown season three right here

We might have a while to wait until we lock our doors, shut our curtains and binge watch every episode of The Crown season three on Netflix, but we already know plenty about the upcoming series of the popular royal show, which chronicles the Queen's reign from her days as a Princess (hopefully) up to the modern day! While season one and two looked at Her Majesty finding her feet as the Monarch, her relationship with Prime Minister Winston Churchill, her difficulty balancing her personal life with her duty and her marital troubles with Prince Philip, season three is expected to be very different. Here's everything you need to know about season three...

Why it'll be different

As you may know, the new season of The Crown has done an entire cast change so that older actors can portray the characters later on in their lives. This was the plan from the creation of the show, as the Queen herself Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, were only signed up for the first two seasons each. Speaking about leaving the show, Claire told Vulture: "Well, after two seasons, that's it. I'm gone. They're getting rid of all of us… It's gonna be different and exciting. It'll be original. I can't wait to see where it goes. I'm so honoured to have been involved at this stage."

Claire will be replaced by Olivia

The new cast of royals

So goodbye to Claire, Matt and Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret, and hello to a new host of household names! Olivia Colman will be taking over as the Monarch, and opened up during the role at a Q&A, explaining: "I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it… I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She's an incredibly hard act to follow."

Olivia is the Queen in season three

Tobias Menzies, who is best known for his roles in Outlander and Game of Thrones, will portray an older Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter will be taking over the role of Princess Margaret. Speaking to HELLO! about the similarities between herself and the Princess, she said: "We both don't pretend. She was someone who didn't feign, she was utterly honest and if she felt something she would say it." Princess Margaret's husband, Lord Snowdon, was originally played by Matthew Goode in season two, and will be replaced by Ben Daniels.

Helena has opened up about taking over the part

The series will also see the Queen and Prince Philip's children grow up, and it was recently announced that Princess Anne will be played by Call the Midwife actress Erin Doherty. Although it was yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that Josh O'Connor, who is best known for his role as Larry in The Durrells, with play Prince Charles.

When will it be released on Netflix?

Unfortunately Netflix hasn't announced the release date for season three just yet, but while chatting on The Graham Norton Show in early June, Helena revealed that she would begin filming in two weeks – the end of June – meaning that the show will likely be released in early 2019.

Filming is thought to begin in late June

What will season three be about?

While the first series spanned from 1947 to 1956 and the second from 1957 to 1963, the third and fourth series of the show will reportedly cover Her Majesty's reign from 1964 to 1976. In that time, the notable events to take place in England included the Queen's friendship with Prime Minister Harold Wilson, England winning the World Cup, Margaret Thatcher being appointed as the first female Prime Minister, Princess Anne marrying her first husband, Mark Phillips, and Princess Anne escaping a kidnapping attempt.

An attempt to kidnap Princess Anne was made in 1974

Will Princess Diana make an appearance?

According to People, producers have confirmed that Diana, Princess of Wales, will be introduced towards the end of season three, as will Camilla Parker Bowles. Speaking about the new news, producer Suzanne Mackie said: "You start meeting Camilla Parker Bowles in season three. We have to be honest, season three and four are being mapped out and the closer the history comes - I now can say, 'God, I know exactly what I was feeling when that happened, I remember that and I remember this.' That's so exciting!"