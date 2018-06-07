Helena Bonham Carter reveals fears of playing the late Princess Margaret in The Crown The award-winning actress will play the Queen's sister in series three of The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter may be an award-winning actress, but that hasn't stopped her from feeling nervous for her latest role! The 52-year-old is preparing to play the late Princess Margaret in season three of The Crown, taking over the role from Vanessa Kirby. Confirming that filming is commencing any day now, Helena told Variety: ''I've definitely started prepping. It's exciting. "We start in a few weeks, and I think we're all - we're completely terrified." This is not the first time the British actress has portrayed a member of the royal family, as she played the Queen Mother in the Oscar-winning film The King's Speech, which also earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Helena went on to praise the cast of the first two seasons, which saw Claire Foy taking on the monarch, while Matt Smith played the Duke of Edinburgh. ''None of us look at all like our previous generation," she explained. ''We don't actually look like our real people either. I don't look like Margaret. I don't think Olivia looks particularly like the Queen, but it's interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence." She added: ''The good thing is that all the characters are so multifaceted, so we will probably capture different bits.''

The Crown has been one of Netflix's most expensive original productions, with the first series costing a reported £81million. It was confirmed in October that Olivia Colman will play the Queen in season three and four of the Netflix drama. She will replace Claire, who has won multiple accolades for her portrayal of the young monarch, including a Golden Globe and two SAG awards. Meanwhile, Outlander actor Tobias Menzies has been cast as the new Prince Philip.

