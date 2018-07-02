EastEnders spoilers: Carmel goes missing, Rainie's actions shock Max Find out what is going on in the Square all this week

EastEnders fans, there is a lot going on in Albert Square this week, and you won't want to miss any of the drama! We have put together a list of juicy spoilers to give you a taster of what is happening in all the latest storylines, including Max and Rainie's scam marriage - which threatens to end after a series of mishaps. By the end of the week, the residents of Walford gather around to say an emotional goodbye to Shakil following his shock stabbing - but his mum Carmel goes missing - will she turn up in time? Or live to regret it?

Keegan struggles to cope

Keegan is finding it difficult to cope following Shakil's death and his attack, and Carmel's attempts to help him backfire, and he ends up throwing her kindness back in her face. Later in the week, Carmel has some harsh words to say to Keegan, and she tells a stunned Jay to cancel all tributes to Shakil's funeral – wishing it to just be her and her son there.

Carmel struggles to cope with her son's death

Carmel goes missing before Shakil's funeral

The Square gather to say goodbye to Shakil, but Carmel doesn't want to attend her son's funeral - having refused to help with the preparation earlier in the week - and worries her friends further when she goes missing. Denise desperately goes in search for the bereaved mum, but will she find her in time so she can say goodbye to her beloved son?

Shakil's funeral goes ahead - but does Carmel have a change of heart?

Hayley breaks the law – and steals money from Carmel

Hayley admits to Jean that she has been using Charlie's taxi without a license to make some money, but Jean's plans to stop her by stealing the car keys backfire when Hayley takes them back. Later in the week, a cash-tight Hayley steals money from Carmel, but instantly feels guilty and tries to give it back – but will there be consequences for her actions?

Will Max and Rainie's scam marriage be found out?

Rainie's actions leave Max in shock

Max continues to fight for custody of baby granddaughter Abi, but things take an interesting turn when Rainie – who he is paying to pretend to be married to him – kisses him, leaving him shocked. Later in the week, Rainie messes up again, leaving Max totally fed up, will this threaten their deal once and for all?

