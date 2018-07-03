EastEnders spoilers: Stacey makes shock announcement to the Slaters, Stuart Highway threatens Linda Carter Find out all the latest news and spoilers for the next week in Albert Square

EastEnders fans are in for a treat next week as there are plenty of twists and turns in all the current storylines that will get everyone talking. The Slater family are left in shock when Stacey makes a surprise announcement that will have a huge impact on their future, while Linda Carter is left shaken when she is threatened by sinister Stuart Highway. Will Mick save the day? Plus Max and Rainie are left in shock by a surprise visit from Cora and baby Abi.

Max and Rainie are left stunned when Cora arrives back in Albert Square with baby Abi, but her real motives soon become clear. Cora's appearance stirs things up further between Max and Rainie, and Rainie is given food for thought when she is offered a huge proposition that will test where her loyalties really lie. Will she betray Max?

After an incident with Tiffany and Lily , Martin tells Stacey that enough is enough, and that he wants her family out of his house. Stacey makes the Slaters a family meal to help try and break the news more gently to them, however Kat has already realised something is wrong and tells the family the news first – they are being kicked out. How will they react to the news?

Sinister Stuart Highway attempts to clear things up with the Carters this week after dragging Mick into his paedophile hunting mission, but it doesn’t go to plan. Things get tense when Stuart sends his brother Callum 'Halfway' Highway to the Queen Vic with an apology video on his phone, where Stuart said it was a big mistake wrongly accusing Fred Lewis. When the Carters learn that Mick already knew, Halfway is left feeling upset, but with his help, Mick and Stuart soon make up, and enjoy a drink at the pub together. Stuart then offers to help Linda in the barrel store, where he soon threatens her after she tries to tell him to leave. When Mick finds out, things take another turn…

