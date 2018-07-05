Danny Dyer confirms he's headed to the Love Island villa Another Danny Dyer is going into the villa - and we can't wait!

Danny Dyer has confirmed that he will be paying a visit to his daughter, Dani Dyer, in the Love Island villa. The reality show, in which several contestants are coupled up while staying in a villa in Majorca, invites parents of the final contestants to pay a visit, and fans have been speculating whether the EastEnders star will actually go on the show. Danny took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the news, joking: "I've only gone and made the shortlist for the TV choice awards. If you fancy it whack a vote my way... right... I'm off to the villa... to sign my future son in law's canvas... lovely."

Jack and Dani have become boyfriend and girlfriend since meeting on the show

Danny's daughter Dani has found love on the hit ITV2 show and is currently in a relationship with Kent-based salesman Jack Fincham, after coupling up with him at the beginning of the show. The pair are the firm fan favourites to win the reality show, which will end later this month. Defending his daughter's decision to enter the show during a visit to Good Evening Britain, the dad-of-three said: "I didn't want her to do it, I've never seen it before but you fear as a father.... What it is, it's entertainment, right? It is what it is. It's a game show. £50 grand at stake and Dani's going to win it... I cannot moan as a father. She hasn't put a foot wrong... We're watching it unfold and it isn't that bad Piers."

Dani's mum, Joanne Mas, has also opened up about her daughter's decision to take part and even revealed that she encouraged her to take part. Appearing on This Morning on Thursday to discuss the show, and how Danny reacted when he heard that his daughter's new boyfriend has a canvas poster on him on his wall. She said: "He was just like, "Oh, he's got a poster on the bedroom wall. Your mum's got a poster on the bedroom wall of me… No, he laughed. We were both laughing. Danny likes being mentioned on that show."

