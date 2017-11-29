Amanda Holden unveils dramatic hair and beauty transformation: see pictures The BGT judge dazzled crowds in a stunning black gown

Amanda Holden looked sensational as she unveiled her remarkable beauty transformation in London on Tuesday evening. Posing up a storm in a striking black gown, it was the Britain's Got Talent judge's long peroxide blonde hair that commanded attention. She appeared to wear extensions in a sleek ponytail with a centre parting. Her skin looked positively luminous and totally wrinkle-free, and her immaculate make-up was flawlessly applied, with highlighter, lashings of black mascara and smokey eyeshadow.

Amanda Holden stunned crowds with her new hair and beauty look

Amanda, 46, has always been open about her cosmetic enhancements, and has previously revealed glowing complexion is down to a £9 cleanser loved by many stars, Cetaphi's Gentle Skin Cleanse. "Along the lines of Kylie when she had cancer, I gave it up after Hollie," she said via The Mirror in 2014. "For the last three years I haven't bothered, and have instead been having Collagen Wave facials by a wonderful lady called Nilam Patel. It’s done amazing things to my face." The mother-of-two also confessed she loves thick eyebrows, saying: "Making them longer and thicker takes years off a person. As a youngster, I think I even took a razor to mine at one point - so I've been quite lucky they've been able to grow out in the first place."

Earlier this year, Amanda turned heads when she appeared on ITV's BGT back in June wearing a plunging Julien Macdonald dress that showed most of her chest and back. The £11,250 gown proved very provocative, with Ofcom receiving 216 complaints within 24 hours of the BGF semi-final airing. She previously admitted she hoped to cause controversy with her BGT wardrobe. Speaking shortly before the 2017 series kicked off, she told the Sun: "I can't wait to wear my dresses. They are very flattering and feminine and a few are… what you would expect. Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I really do. I haven't done my job if they aren't."