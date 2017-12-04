The many similarities between Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle Following the royal engagement, similarities have been made between Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle

Since Prince Harry's royal engagement to Meghan Markle, fans of the royal family have been discussing everything there is to know about the Suits actress. And the latest topic of conversation to set Twitter alight is the distinctive similarities between Meghan and her soon to be sister-in-law, Kate's sister Pippa Middleton! From their long, polished brunette locks to their face shape, here's how Meghan and Pippa could be sisters themselves!

The pair both share stunning brunette locks which they have worn both shorter, and long and flowing. Unlike her sister, Kate, who favours her signature blow dry, Pippa tries to keep her hair look simple. She often opts to keep her tresses sleek and wavy, while Meghan is also a fan of keeping her long hair relatively low-maintenance. Talking to Glamour magazine about a past beauty faux par, she explained: "My hair was too polished, and everything about it was trying too hard. I think as you get older you feel more confident and you don't need to put that much effort in - to be able to throw your hair up in that very French way doing things."

That being said, Meghan's hair always looks in perfect condition, as does Pippa's, who recently had her locks cut into a long bob. Speaking about how to get her look, one of Pippa's favourite stylists, Richard Ward, told Daily Mail Australia: "The products are important, but having hair that is in good nick, thanks to regular trims, treatment, and a decent hairdryer is the secret to making it look fabulous."

The pair also have very similar make-up looks. With similar colouring, the pair go for the natural look, using very little eye makeup or blusher to enhance their natural beauty. They also both sport a spattering of light freckles, and Meghan previously opened up about them in an interview with Birchbox. She said: "Only apply foundation to the spots you need it and spread it with a beautyblender. I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face."

The pair even have similar, chic fashion senses: there are times they opt for classic pieces in soft colours, appearing both conservative and stylish, but they also both have a very cool, casual style, often pictured in jeans and a T-shirt for their day to day activities. Speaking about her go-to style before joining Suits, Meghan told Glamour: "My sensibility had always been relaxed California girl style, and on any given day I was in jeans, cut-offs and flip-flops. But the weather alone in Toronto changes your wardrobe! The fashion on Suits is gorgeous, so it also became my education of designers and really knowing what fits my body well." Pippa's status as a style icon also came rather accidentally after she wore the memorable Maid of Honour dress at Kate's wedding. Speaking about the reaction to the gown, she told Today: "It wasn't planned, the dress was almost meant to be insignificant. [It was] just to blend in with the train", before adding that the attention was "definitely embarrassing".