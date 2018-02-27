Ashley Cole reportedly welcomes baby number two with girlfriend Sharon Canu According to reports, the couple have welcomed a daughter named Grace

Ashley Cole has reportedly welcomed his second child with his girlfriend, Sharon Canu. According to The Sun, the footballer, 37, and his partner are now proud parents of a baby daughter named Grace. The pair already share one son. Speaking about the new addition to the family, a source told the newspaper: "Ashley's over the moon to have one of each after having a daughter. Him and Sharon are really serious and devoted to each other. He seems a completely different bloke." Ashley was previously married to Cheryl from 2006 before the pair split in 2010. The pair didn't have any children together, and Cheryl has since welcomed a baby son, Bear, with former One Direction band member, Liam Payne.

Ashley has welcomed a baby girl

After giving birth, Cheryl shared a photo of her baby son with Liam, and wrote: "Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival." The reality star recently opened up about the realities of motherhood, telling the Mirror: "It's challenging, that's for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant."

Ashley was married to Cheryl

Liam has also spoken about their baby boy, telling the French site Melty that he once made him cry with laughter, saying: "When my son learnt to blow raspberries, he would copy you, it was funny, it's hilarious. I was crying with laughter in the end, it was just so funny because he kept just going 'brrrrrr'. Liam also recently joked that he thinks that his son can see ghosts. Chatting on Sirius FM, he said: "I was lying in bed the other day and he was sat on my knees. He started giving a speech to no one and was pointing his finger. You do wonder, are there ghosts in the room? Because kids can see that!"