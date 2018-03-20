Bella Hadid opens up about her beauty insecurities Even supermodels have features they dislike...

She may be one of the world's most beautiful women, with an incredible list of top modelling contracts under her belt, but Bella Hadid has revealed that she was racked with insecurities as a teenager, just like the rest of us. "I think I had more beauty insecurities growing up than anybody," the Victoria's Secret model told cosmopolitan.com, naming her thin brows and 'chubby' face as two of the features she fretted over. "I've always had really thin brows, I got them from my dad. I was also kind of chubbier growing up until I was 15, so there were a lot of things I had to grow into – I definitely had to grow into my face a lot. I wasn't very secure with myself until recently."

Bella aged 14: The beauty says she 'grew' into her face

Bella, who is currently the face of Dior's Addict Lacquer Pump, said that learning make-up tricks as she got older helped. “I never knew there was anything you could do about [thin brows],” she continued. “Fake it til you make it, I guess… Brows are such a beautiful part of a woman and a man’s face, so to be able to enhance them now is revolutionary to me.”

Bella now stuns every time she appears on the catwalk

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid also admitted to being a fan of Dior's contour sticks, saying, "I don't contour every day, but it's life-changing for sure" and said that wearing blusher helped her confidence after being diagnosed with Lyme’s disease. "It helped me look and feel healthier, which makes your confidence go up. It was that and growing older, which just makes you feel more confident," she explained.

The 21-year-old has been open about her confidence tricks in the past, previously saying that she doesn"t use Instagram in the mornings as it creates a "bad start" to the day. "I would really rather be off social media than on it," the brunette beauty told W magazine. "Especially these days; it makes me so crazy. When I take a couple days off social media it makes me so happy.

"In fact, I recently made this decision consciously, it just like sparked, that I no longer check my phone when I wake up. I think that's why sometimes you get off to a bad start in the morning, when you start your day with that energy. Like who wants to turn on their phone at 7 a.m. or whatever and see something negative about themselves?"