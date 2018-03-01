Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals secret behind her holiday glow! The former TOWIE beauty has been holidaying in Dubai with Ryan Thomas

There's no denying that Lucy Mecklenburgh has flawless skin! The former TOWIE star, who is currently enjoying a lovely getaway in Dubai with her boyfriend Ryan Thomas, has revealed her holiday skincare secret - and it's all down to one facial! During her travels, the 26-year-old treated herself to the Crystal Clear H20 Glow facial, a 60-minute treatment worth £75. This facial is the latest treatment from the brand, giving skin an immediate radiance and hydration boost. Plus, with no recovery time, it's the ultimate skin revival treatment.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed the surprising secret of her flawless holiday glow

Lucy took to her Instagram page to show off the results, and in the caption she said: "Beach day! No makeup thanks to my pre-holiday h20 glow hydrating facial by @crystalclearskincare. Honestly my skin feels amazing I really recommend it." H20 Glow works by combining cryo oxygen with a specially prepared skin infusion. Coupled with the COMCIT roller, which allows the hyaluronic acid and plant stem cell infusion to flood the skin with moisture, the treatment gives an instant energy and hydration surge. The result is brighter, fresher, revitalised skin that glows with a youthful radiance.

STORY: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas look stronger than ever in romantic selfie

Loading the player...

Since catapulting to stardom in TOWIE, Lucy has gone on to launch her successful fitness business, Results with Lucy, as well as conquering the world of fashion with her store Lucy's Boutique. She has since worked with beauty brand Barry M Cosmetics, sportswear brand Ellesse and online retailer V By Very. The former TV star is now in a relationship with former Corrie star Ryan after meeting him while filming for Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in April. However, since Ryan joined Australian soap Neighbours last year, the pair have been spending more time apart. The 33-year-old actor landed a role on the popular Melbourne-based soap in October, where he will play Rafael Humphreys.

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh makes relationship with Ryan Thomas Instagram official