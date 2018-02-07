Natalie Imbruglia wows with youthful looks on Lorraine Fans were amazed by the singer's fresh-faced beauty

She played the beautiful Beth Brennan in Neighbours during the early nineties, then went on to see huge chart success with her cover of the single Torn. Now Natalie Imbruglia has appeared on Lorraine to talk about her current UK tour – and fans can't believe how young she looks! The star appeared much younger than her 43 years, with flawless skin, barely a wrinkle in sight and stunning glossy hair framing her face.

On the Lorraine Instagram page, the programme posted a snap of the star from her interview with the caption: "@natalie_imbruglia’s back, and she hasn’t aged a day!" Fans went wild over her youthful look, with one commenting: "Oh my days still as beautiful as ever..... How has she not aged?" Another fan said: "So pretty and gentle - not changed a jot!!" A third wrote: "She's absolutely stunning."

Natalie Imbruglia at the MTV Music Awards in 1998

We're not sure what Natalie's beauty secret is but we'd like to find out! By the looks of things, the singer likes to keep fit - she posted a gym selfie on her Instagram page at the start of January, writing: "My first workout of 2018 with @teganhaining ... #7DayQuickie#teganhaining thank you." One fan told her: "You even look beautiful working out!!!!"

Perhaps Natalie's new romance has something to do with her radiant look. Last July she shared a snap of herself and her boyfriend, photographer Matt Field, in an Instagram post. The image was taken as the pair holidayed together in Panarea, a small island to the north of Sicily, and fans were quick to offer their congratulations to the happy couple. "Could you two be any more perfect for each other! Magic," wrote one.

Prior to her relationship with Matt, Natalie – who lives in London and has been a naturalised British citizen since 2013 – dated Ryan Bienefelt and was previously married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns.