Carol McGiffin has revealed her facelift has given her a new boost of confidence. The 58-year-old, who returned to Loose Women last week after a five-year hiatus, confessed that she avoided looking into the mirror before getting the surgical procedure done because she felt like her cancer battle had aged her. "It's not about looking younger, it's about looking my best and more in line with the person I feel inside," she wrote in her column in Best magazine. "I feel I've had my face put back to where it was. There is an element of looking in the mirror and if it doesn't reflect how you're feeling, it's horrible! I'd started to avoid it."

Carol McGiffin revealed the results of her facelift on Loose Women

The TV star unveiled the results of her transformation with the Loose Women panel. She added: "My face just didn't match with what's going on in my head. I felt like my cancer and the treatments had aged me a lot. I started to feel there was no point in trying to look 'nice'. I'd avoid make-up, I thought it would just highlight nooks and crannies. Now I feel good."

During her TV appearance, Carol had told the audience: "I only had it three weeks ago. So if you're looking at me thinking I look a bit strange, or a bit younger than I did last week, I probably do." Elaborating further, Carol explained that her decision to have surgery was due to the effects of her cancer treatment. "It's all part of feeling normal I suppose," she shared. "And not feeling normal, after you've had all that, you don't know what normal is anymore."

She added: "The more things you can do to make yourself feel normal, I did something to my face and I'm pleased and I'm happy, it was to make myself feel better about myself looking in the mirror and everything. I'll get that [points to her breast] back, which will be great because I'll be able to walk around with really no clothes on again, which will be good, for me, not for anyone else."

