Martine McCutcheon debuts hair transformation The Love Actually star took to Instagram to debut her new look

Martine McCutcheon has gone for a subtle hair change – and just in time for the festive season. The former EastEnders actress took to social media this week to showcase her look in a short video posted on Instagram stories. In the footage, the actress looked lovely with a freshy-chopped Parisian-inspired bob and a newly-cut blunt fringe, and she praised hairdresser Sarah Bridson for her "gorgeous hair." She said: "Thank you Sarah Bridson for my gorgeous hair, feeling light and fluffy without my hair extensions." Martine often wears her long hair extensions while out and about, having cut her hair short earlier in the year.

The 41-year-old actress went for the chop in May, cutting her trademark brunette hair into a short bob with a sweeping side fringe. She posted a photo of her new look on social media, writing: "Off to bed with my new short little bob... for those of you who said you love it long - no doubt the extensions will be back in at some point! But it's lovely to feel cuter and light and chic!!"

Martine has previously asked fans for their opinion on her style. She shared a throwback photo of her with hairdresser, Lee Radley, following a previous short cut, calling out to the "cool and stylish," ladies for their advice. The star wrote that she was torn between getting a "cute little bob hair do" as she loved the "French bob look so much," but didn’t want to look "mumsy".

Thank you @goldhairextensions for my beautiful long hair.... It’s always so shiny and everyone has been telling me they love it! You are amazing girls. Thank you! ❤️⭐️❤️ A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Martine, who has a two-year-old son Rafferty with husband Jack McManus, shot to fame aged 18 playing Tiffany Butcher on BBC One soap EastEnders. She later branched out into the music world in the late nineties, which saw her achieve five Top 10 singles, including number one hit Perfect Moment. Earlier this year, Martine relaunched her singing career, releasing her comeback track Say I'm Not Alone ahead of the unveiling of her new album, Lost and Found.