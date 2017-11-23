All you need to know about Selena Gomez's hair transformation The Wolves singer spent nine hours in the salon

Selena Gomez's drastic transformation into a platinum blonde was a daylong process. The singer and actress debuted her stunning new look at the American Music Awards on Sunday, abandoning her brunette tresses for much brighter locks. Selena's transformation was no easy transition, with her hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawa Capri of Nine Zero One salon explaining they worked overtime to execute the nine-hour dye job.

"Being that this was the first major colour change Selena's ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin," Lee tells Us Weekly. Selena, 25, was inspired by the bold looks of the 90s and even came up with the name for the eye-catching brand new shade. "The vibe is 90s chic and she named the colour NirvanaBlonde," Lee shares.

Nikki's colleague Capri detailed the steps it took via Instagram, where she encouraged anyone looking to adopt a similar style to be patient. "It took 9 hours, about 300 foils, and 8 bowls of bleach, all with 2 stylist working together simultaneously, (@nikkilee901 and myself)," Capri wrote in the caption. "It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting. Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair."

Nikki shares her colleague's concern for the welfare of Selena's follicles, telling Us Weekly the star will have to pay attention to her post-dye hair care regimen to make sure her strands stay healthy. "Now that Selena is blonde it's so important to keep her hair moisturised, strong and healthy," Lee shares with Us. "For an added dose of moisture she swaps out her regular conditioner for Pantene's Radiant Color Shine 3 Minute Miracle Daily Conditioner. This keeps her rooted creamy blonde healthy and Selena can rock this new fresh look just in time for the New Year!"