Binky Felstead's hair is transformed by Duchess Kate's stylist The Made in Chelsea star showcased her new look on Instagram

Binky Felstead took a trip to Richard Ward's salon this week, and came out with a whole new look. The Made in Chelsea star had her hair extensions removed, revealing a freshly-cut shoulder-length do, which was dyed a darker shade of brown. Posing make-up free in a selfie with Richard in a photo posted on her Instagram account, Binky captioned the image: "...SO I ONLY WENT AND BLADDY DID IT!!! Huge thanks to @richardwardhair for giving me a fresh new look! Extensions out , new colour and a glorious chop from Richard himself! 😍 💁🏻 @elysia.ward & @ollie1ward ... Your dad is a legend ! X (Soz no make- up)."

Binky Felstead with renowned hairstylist Richard Ward

The new mum – who welcomed baby India with Josh 'JP' Patterson in June – received a mass of compliments from fans shortly after the photo was uploaded online. One wrote: "This looks SO good," while another said: "Gorgeous as always hun." A third added: "Looks lovely a fresh new look for winter." London-based Richard boasts an impressive client list, which includes the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister and mum, Pippa and Carole Middleton. Actress Liz Hurley is also a regular at his salon.

Well done to our wonderful Shelley @shelleyhairlondon for doing such a fab colour on @binkyfelstead today. 'Don't look so worried Shelley she loved it!' LOL 😉RW A post shared by Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa (@richardwardhair) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:18am PST

Richard shared a photo of Binky in the salon chair

Binky, meanwhile, recently revealed that it was her dream to dress the royal baby – who is due next April. While chatting to HELLO! Online at the launch of her latest My 1st Years collection, she said that she was "very excited" to hear that Kate and William were having their third child – not least because she would love to design outfits for them. "It's definitely going to happen – watch this space," she said.

Richard has cut the Duchess of Cambridge's hair

The 27-year-old also opened up to HELLO! Online about her evolving style since becoming a mother, admitting that it has given her more confidence to be experimental. She said: "I think I've just kind of got a bit more experimental," adding that since India came along, she is now likely to be seen in her gym clothes. When it comes to feeling great though, she said: "I like wearing jumpers and tight jeans with a pair of heels, or boots!"