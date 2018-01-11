Mel B unveils glamourous hair transformation to mark the start of a 'new life' The Spice Girls star was recently granted a divorce from Stephen Belafonte

Mel B is looking forward to a fresh new start! The Spice Girls singer, who was recently granted a divorce from Stephen Belafonte, unveiled a glamourous makeover to mark the New Year. Looking rather stylish in a chic leopard-print coat, with her make-up perfectly polished, the star proudly showed off her sleek ombre tresses, which were lengthened and beautifully curled. In the cryptic caption, she quoted Nina Simone's song Feeling Good. Her post read: "It's a new dawn. It's a new day. It's a new hair. It's a new life. For meeeeeeee yasssss and I'm feeling good. I'm feeling good." [sic] The 42-year-old also included the Time's Up campaign hashtag, which stands up for women who have suffered sexual harassment following the #MeToo effect.

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge finally gave Mel and Stephen a divorce judgement. The former X Factor judge agreed to pay $200,000 (around £148,000) in legal fees by February 8 and both parties will split the proceeds from the sale of the businesses they started during their marriage.

Mel's transformation was met with much praise, with followers rushing to post comments. "Love the new look. Naturally beautiful," one follower said, while another added: "Looking good Mel!! Look like a modern version of Scary Spice, hope there will be a Spice Girls reunion and new music someday." A third post read: "You look amazing! And I'm so glad you are feeling good." In the divorce hearing, it was also revealed that Mel and Stephen will also share custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison.