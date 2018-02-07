Peter Andre's heading to Hollywood – and he's got a brand new hairstyle for the role! The Mysterious Girl singer has landed his first ever movie role

Peter Andre has an exciting month ahead, as he prepares to go Stateside to film his first ever Hollywood movie. The Mysterious Girl singer was all smiles as he chatted about his latest role to the Loose Women panel on Wednesday, appearing on the ITV daytime show with a brand new look ahead of his new job. Peter's hair had been cropped at the back and sides, while his fuller hair at the top had been styled into a mohawk. Peter told the panel: "I'm out [in Hollywood] in March filming my first ever feature film. I'm actually doing it, I can't believe it. Very exciting." The dad-of-four added: "Whatever happens I'm gonna be so grateful. It's my first step into Hollywood!" Panellist Stacey Solomon then exclaimed: "See you at the Oscars!"

The TV presenter first opened up about his acting role in April, when he posted a picture of a film script for horror film The Undoing on his Instagram account. He said: "Finally. I’ve received (after months of talks) my first ever film script. Start filming in LA next year, and…it’s a damn big part…. wahoo.! I’ve only waited 44 years. @jhickox I'll see you soon brother." The former pop star also shared an official poster shot alongside the caption: "Here it is :) Can't wait to start filming."

During his appearance on Loose Women, Peter also touched upon his wife Emily MacDonagh's recent TV debut on Lorraine, in which the junior doctor filled in for resident expert Dr Hilary. Anchor Christine Lampard praised the 28-year-old for being a natural, prompting Peter to say: "She gets so nervous before she goes on! She's such a sweet natured person, and she's not sleeping well the night before. And she goes on and just looks a natural. She knows what she's talking about."

The TV star will be starring in horror film The Upcoming

As well as giving her medical advice on Lorraine, Emily also opened up about Peter's desire to have another baby, but admitted that she was focusing on her work at the moment. She said: "Peter changes his mind! Now Theo is sleeping a bit more, he is like 'well maybe we will'. But I am now focusing back at work. I really enjoy it. I really do."

