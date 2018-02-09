Keith Lemon looks unrecognisable with a shaved head! The Through the Keyhole host unveiled his new look on Instagram

Leigh Francis, better known as his alter ego Keith Lemon, has transformed his appearance for a new TV sketch. The Through the Keyhole host unveiled his new look in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing that he has gone bald for a new sketch for Keith and Paddy Picture Show series two.

"All done! On to set which is freezing! #keithandpaddypictureshow," he captioned a photo of himself in his dressing room, with a shaved head but his beard and sideburns remained intact – albeit coloured brown from his natural red shade.

However, it appears Keith hasn't made a permanent change to his hair, and it is actually the result of clever makeup. A photo shared prior to his makeover showed Keith with a plastic cap on his head, which then had prosthetics and makeup applied to make it appear that he was balding. "Just having a bald cap on. The joy! Will show you when it's finished," Keith wrote.

The comedian is no stranger to onscreen transformations, and regularly dresses up to create different characters, such as Bo Selecta's Avid Merrion. Leigh and his wife Jill Carter also wore fancy dress to attend Jonathan Ross' annual star-studded Halloween party in October, which also coincided with another special occasion – their 25th anniversary.

Although he is usually an incredibly private man, Leigh later took to Twitter to share two pictures of himself and his wife in costume, alongside a heartfelt tribute to Jill, who he started dating when he was 19. "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx." He then simply wrote: "Love you very much Mrs Francis." Leigh and beauty therapist Jill were married in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. They are parents to one child together, a daughter named Matilda, who was born in February 2009.

