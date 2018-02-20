Fern Britton has had a chic new makeover – see the results The former This Morning presenter shared a snap on Twitter

Fern Britton has had a glam new makeover! The former This Morning star paid a visit to the Charles Worthington salon, where she was given a brand new do by their principal stylist, Matthew Soobroy. The mother-of-four showed off her chic, choppy bob on Twitter, posting a selfie with Matthew and thanking the hair guru for working his magic. "Looking fabulous Fern," one fan replied to her picture, while another agreed: "You look stunning."

The 60-year-old star is known for her TV roles on This Morning, Ready Steady Cook, Fern Britton Meets… and more, but it seems Fern has also made the transition into a best-selling author with the release of several novels. The talented Brit is also set to appear in a touring production of Calendar Girls the Musical later this year.

Fern showed off her new look on Twitter

Most fans will remember her for her decade-long stint on This Morning, and her shock departure in 2009. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, on sale this week, Fern revealed the real reason she decided to leave, denying it had anything to do with a rumoured pay gap between herself and her co-host Phillip Schofield.

"I did ten years of it and I loved that show – I can't tell you how much I loved it. But after ten years I just felt it was right to stop," she said. "I had no idea what Phillip had been paid; I knew what I was being paid and it was more than fair. It is appalling that, if you are doing the same job as a man, you are paid less and I am absolutely all for equal pay but at the time, even if Phillip had been paid more than me, he was doing more programmes on television."

She added: "It is wrong for someone else to be paid more than you are for the same job. But it's terribly important to find out where your 'enough' is because everybody's different and I was very happy with my 'enough'."