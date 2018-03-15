Blake Lively has a hair twinning moment with this iconic Disney character! Who wore it better?!

Blake Lively was just like a Disney Princess as she visited Disneyland on Thursday - and she had the hairstyle to prove it! The Gossip Girl star posted a photo of herself meeting Princess Elsa from the iconic animated movie Frozen, showing fans that they had each styled their hair in matching blonde braids.

The photo showed Blake clutching the ends of both her and Elsa's plaits as they stood side-by-side. The mum-of-two was dressed down in a loose white T-shirt and ripped jeans, while the Disney character was dressed up in Elsa's famous blue gown. "Who wore it better..." Blake captioned the photo.

The 30-year-old's 19.9 million followers were amused by the post, with some saying Blake would be the perfect choice to play the Disney Princess in a live-action version of the movie. "Blake looks more like Elsa than Elsa does," one wrote. Another asked: "Question is, who's more star struck?"

Elsa is not the only Disney character Blake was able to meet during her fun outing; the actress also appeared overjoyed to meet Mickey Mouse, and shared a photo of herself hugging him tightly while wearing a pair of Minnie Mouse ears. "Play. It. Cool," she joked.

Blake also shared another photo of herself posing with Cinderella, Snow White and Ariel from the Little Mermaid on Instagram Stories, and used it as an opportunity to offer her services to the theme park. "Disneyland this is my official submission," she wrote. "Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be The Beast. Your move..."

In another photo, Blake can be seen holding hands with her sister Robyn as they ride a rollercoaster. "Disneyland, can I please move in? Thanks," she joked. The siblings have been enjoying an action-packed week together after also attending the Lorraine Schwartz Eye Bangles Collection launch in West Hollywood along with their mum Elaine on Tuesday.