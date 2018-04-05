Cheryl laughs off 'hideous' beauty faux-pas The mum-of-one stars in the new L'Oreal campaign

Cheryl has revealed one of her biggest beauty regrets - dying her hair blonde. The former Girls Aloud star admitted she had once spent hours in the salon during an experimental beauty phase, in an attempt to get hair like her idol, Beyoncé.

Speaking in a L'Oreal campaign video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Cheryl said: "There was a phase I went through where I was wanting to experiment. I wanted blonde hair like Beyoncé, so I sat for 12 hours in a salon, only for it to look hideous."

Cheryl sported lighter hair earlier on in her career

Cheryl also admitted that she doesn't pay as much attention to what people say about her hair or appearance now she is older. "Part of what I do as a job comes under a lot of scrutiny, and people do look at my hair. As I've grown over the years, it just becomes less relevant."

The 34-year-old has experimented with numerous different hairstyles throughout her career, including blonde highlights and a vibrant red shade which she sported during her time as an X Factor judge.However, she now takes a more low maintenance approach to hair care since becoming a mother, and has returned to her natural brunette shade.

Cheryl has returned to her natural brunette shade

Cheryl is currently focused on family life with boyfriend Liam Payne and their son Bear, who turned one in March. The couple jetted away for a relaxing holiday together on Friday, with Cheryl telling fans: "Now… off on our holiday. And the only thing we're making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating. Toodles." Liam has since given fans a glimpse at their romantic break by posting a poolside selfie on Instagram Stories, although he hasn't shared any more details about where they have gone.

The couple's holiday comes after Cheryl posted a statement on social media following the publication of the photos showing Liam, 24, enjoying a night out in Dubai. She wrote: "I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to cause problems between Liam and I. nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of steers. The other 'mystery woman' in the story happen to be my long time friend and manager (that's embarrassing)."