THIS is the hair treatment Meghan Markle will be doing to prep for the royal wedding There's just a week to go…

Meghan Markle is no doubt busy getting ready for her royal wedding day on 19 May – and there's one piece of beauty prep she can't go without, according to her former hairdresser. "Meghan came to see me at least twice for keratin treatments," Nicky Clarke salon's Theonie Kakoulli told PEOPLE magazine, adding: "It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan, it takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference."

Meghan apparently gets regular keratin treatments

The treatment costs around £300, and involves the stylist applying a protein solution to the hair – then using heat to seal it in. It's particularly popular with those who have naturally curly or frizzy hair types, but prefer to wear it straight and sleek.

"She has really beautiful hair," the hairdresser continued, who saw Meghan at his Mayfair salon in the summer of 2016, which was before it was revealed that she was dating Prince Harry. "Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning."

Harry and Meghan will marry on 19 May

Last month, it was rumoured that Miguel Perez, who is Amal Clooney's go-to hairdresser, has been the man responsible for Meghan's hair styling for all her London appearances. While many thought he would be her choice for the big day, the hairdresser has since confirmed that he won't be creating her wedding look – leaving royal-watchers wondering who will be in charge of her 'do on the day.

Ms Markle's hair isn't the only aspect of her bridal beauty look that's kept us guessing – nail experts have also been hedging their bets as to what kind of manicure she'll go for on her wedding day. One theory is that she may take inspiration from The Queen, whose favourite pale pink polish is apparently Ballet Slippers by Essie, priced just £7.99. Sounds like the best way to let that diamond sparkler do the talking…