Stacey Solomon gives major hair goals in latest photo The Loose Women panellist often experiments with her hairstyle

Stacey Solomon is renowned for changing up her hairstyle, and she is lucky enough to pull off many styles. In her latest Instagram photo, the Loose Women panellist looked incredible with volume-heavy curls, and her fans adored the look. "Curly hair don’t care," she wrote in the caption, adding: "I’ve been cracking myself up today! Honestly been laughing to myself all day people must think I’ve lost the plot... I probably have... but I’m enjoying it so much haha that’s what it’s all about right?" The mum-of-two looked extra stylish with her trademark metallic eyeshadow and elongated lashes, with a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her look. Followers were quick to compliment her in the comments section. One wrote: "Oh I love this, it looks so cute," while another said: "LOVE your hair." A third added: "Love the curls."

Stacey Solomon looked incredible with volume-heavy curls

When it comes to her hair, the former X Factor finalist has experimented with many lengths and styles in the past. Last month, she paid a trip to the hairdressers to get hair extensions fitted, and looked lovely with long, wavy blonde hair. Stacey was very happy with the results. She also channelled a real life Disney princess during an appearance on Loose Women when she wore her long hair in a plaited style that looked just like Princess Elsa from Frozen's iconic 'do.

Stacey is much-loved by her fans for her down-to-earth nature, and the star often uses her celebrity to help promote body positivity with everything from body image to her problem-prone skin. The star is also known for her purse-friendly wardrobe, and often wears a variety of outfits from the high street.

The Loose Women panellist often experiments with her hair

Joe Swash's girlfriend recently chatted to HELLO! during an Instagram live, where she gave her top tips for finding the best buys in Primark. "I try and go really, really early as soon as it opens because no one has been there yet," she said. "I go even before they open the tills, basically you can get there like 45 minutes early or half an hour before, and they haven't opened the tills yet. It genuinely feels so good and you can scan around the shop with hardly anyone around."