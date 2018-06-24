Holly Willoughby shows off her gorgeous short haircut during night out with famous friends The This Morning presenter received plenty of compliments on social media

Holly Willoughby went for the chop earlier in the month, and she is still getting plenty of compliments about her new lob haircut! The This Morning host enjoyed a night out with her famous friends, including All Saints star Nicole Appleton on Saturday, and uploaded a gorgeous sunny selfie on Instagram. In the photo, the TV star looked effortlessly cool dressed wearing black shades and a white blouse as she stood outside with a bright blue sky as the backdrop. Her hair, meanwhile, took centre stage styled in loose waves that framed her face. "You look lush, new hair is the dream," Angela Scanlon told Holly. Her hairdresser, Ciler Peksah, also commented, writing: "The hair tho!!" Holly then replied, telling her: "That's all you babe! X"

Holly Willoughby looks stunning with her short hair

In another post, Holly shared a photo of the silhouettes of her and her three friends holding champagne glasses, telling them: "I'm a shadow of a woman without my gals…@rub1kid @shishib #demetz." The photo inspired many of her followers to do the same, with many tagging their own friends telling them that they should copy the idea. Holly has a close-knit group of friends who also include Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and they often enjoy nights out together, and even visited her at the new This Morning studio earlier in the year.

The This Morning star was enjoying a night out with her famous friends

Holly's hairdresser Cilar is responsible for Holly's trademark tousled blonde waves, and also attends to the likes of Christine Lampard and Rochelle Humes. Holly also shares the same stylist– Angie Smith – as them, and has credited her for helping her to totally transform her approach to style.

Holly explained to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time. I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things."